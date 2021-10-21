Advertisement

WATCH: Marine Corps veteran thwarts attempted armed robbery

By Debra Dolan
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:26 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

YUMA, Az. (Gray News) – A Marine Corps veteran jumped into action when three people went into a convenience store with weapons early Wednesday morning.

According to the Yuma County Sheriff’s office, three suspects went into a Chevron and pointed a handgun towards the cashier.

Surveillance video shows another customer in the store react immediately to the situation and disarm the suspect.

The other two people couldn’t run away fast enough when they saw what happened. One suspect turned around before going inside, while the other slipped and fell as he ran out the door.

Authorities say the former Marine was able to detain the juvenile suspect he disarmed until law enforcement arrived.

He was booked into the Yuma County Juvenile Justice Center for one count of armed robbery and one count of aggravated assault.

“The Marine Corps taught me not to [mess] around,” the customer told deputies when asked how he was able to take control of the situation.

No injuries were reported.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Williams is also charged with fraud for trying to steal from her workplace.
Alachua County woman found guilty of attempted first degree murder after stabbing her boss
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to...
‘I have mold growing in my ears’: Hawthorne family pleads for Alachua County Commission to approve permit for new mobile home
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Residents in Alachua County who have a disability can use a website that meets their needs if...
ASO and deputy cut ties following internal investigation over social media posts
The sign had the word “privilege” written on it implying students who attend Charlotte Catholic...
Parents stunned by banner used during high school football game, call it ‘disappointing’

Latest News

A Jones County school bus was involved in a crash with a pickup truck on U.S. Highway 84 on...
High school senior dies in crash with school bus in Mississippi
A prisoner entering the Morgan County Jail in Alabama underwent a body scan that showed what...
Body scan reveals shotgun shell inside Alabama prisoner
Judge Kathryn Quaintance sentenced former Minneapolis officer Mohamed Noor to four years and...
Judge sentences Minneapolis officer to maximum in woman's death
Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at Universal Studios Wednesday, June 3,...
Gov. DeSantis calls for special session to combat federal vaccine mandates
FILE - Visitors are shown at The Martin Luther King, Jr., Memorial in Washington, Tuesday, Aug....
LIVE: Biden, Harris to speak at 10th anniversary of MLK Memorial