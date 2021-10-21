What’s Growing On: CISMA fights against invasive species around NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Cooperative Invasive Species Management Areas, or CISMA, connects agencies around North Central Florida to combat invasive species.

“All these agencies and private land donors, we try to get together regionally and it’s made up of all the people who want to fight against invasive species that are threatening our natural areas,” Teri Graves-McKinstry, a wildlife biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission explained.

Those managing the areas determine which species are a priority and work on methods of controlling non-native invasive plants.

“To clarify, there can be invasive species that are native, but there are also exotic invasive species around here, and those are the ones we target with CISMA. So it’s coming from somewhere else but it proliferates once it’s here,” said Graves-McKinstry.

Failure to remove or control certain invasive species can lead to plants out-competing native flora or increasing flammability in forests and prairies. A few common non-native plants to look out for are Chinese tallow, Japanese climbing fern, and Brazilian pepper.

There are multiple methods of taking care of and limiting the spread of non-native invasive species in North Central Florida. However, it’s recommended to do your research because you could be doing harm to native species that you may want to keep around.

Some methods include physically removing roots or invasive plants with gardening tools. Other methods can be harmful to other plants nearby, like using herbicide. No two plants are the same, so finding what works with each individual species is key.

“There’s a lot of resources out there for identification and even to learn more about exotic plants so just a quick internet search and you can learn a lot about what’s growing in your area,” Graves-McKinstry stated.

Some reliable sources to learn more about invasive species in North Central Florida are listed below:

North Central Florida Cooperative Invasive Species Management Area

UF IFAS

Florida Fish and WildlifeConservation Commission

