The 13th annual Child Advocacy Center’s fundraiser helps children that have been abused

By Taylor Simpson
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:07 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - The 13th annual Signature Fundraiser “Gainesville Gone New Orleans” supported the Child Advocacy Center. Which has helped 1,895 abused children in 2020 alone, including 58 human trafficking and 14 child pornography cases.

The money was raised with over 150 items in a live and silent auction.

“We’ve got lot’s of kids in our community who need help and need outpouring and love and support and these donors and all of the folks that are celebrating the Child Advocacy Center our supporting our efforts to help these children,” said Sherry Kitchens the president and  CEO.

One of the donors, Allen Hitchcock said this cause hits close to home.

“I’ve had personal experiences where i’ve had people come to me and told me about a situation they had in their family where someone need help and i knew exactly where to send them.”

Jeff Quigley a board member said during the pandemic they’ve seen an increase in abuse.

“More than ever the need for us to do the things we do in the community and help those kids and get them back on track in being protected, healthy, happy and safe.”

Their goal was to raise at least $150,000 and look to raise more money for years to come.

