The 15th annual Communities "Fore" Kids golf tournament will be held at Ironwood Golf Course

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:45 AM EDT
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Communities in schools of Bradford County are hosting an annual golf tournament.

The 15th annual communities fore kids golf tournament will take place at the ironwood golf course in Gainesville.

Registration and raffles begin at noon.

Tee-off is at 12:45.

Awards, recognition and the 19th hole party will follow the tournament

