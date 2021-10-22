The 15th annual Communities “Fore” Kids golf tournament will be held at Ironwood Golf Course

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Communities in schools of Bradford County are hosting an annual golf tournament.

The 15th annual communities fore kids golf tournament will take place at the ironwood golf course in Gainesville.

Registration and raffles begin at noon.

Tee-off is at 12:45.

Awards, recognition and the 19th hole party will follow the tournament

