Authorities searching for a registered sex offender in Levy County who cut off GPS monitor

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals are searching for a man who cut off his ankle monitoring device.

38-year-old Steven Stacy is on probation for tampering with evidence in a homicide investigation.

Stacy was also connected to a 2017 home invasion in Williston that resulted in the death of the homeowner.

There is a $4,500 reward for information leading to his capture.

TRENDING STORY: Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.