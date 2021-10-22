Advertisement

Authorities searching for a registered sex offender in Levy County who cut off GPS monitor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 21, 2021 at 11:42 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LEVY COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals are searching for a man who cut off his ankle monitoring device.

38-year-old Steven Stacy is on probation for tampering with evidence in a homicide investigation.

Stacy was also connected to a 2017 home invasion in Williston that resulted in the death of the homeowner.

There is a $4,500 reward for information leading to his capture.

