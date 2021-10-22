Advertisement

Deputies are looking for a registered sex offender who cut off his ankle monitor

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
BRONSON, Fla. (WCJB) - Levy County Sheriff’s deputies and U.S. Marshals are asking the public to be on the lookout for the man they say cut off his ankle-monitoring device

Steven Stacy is on probation for tampering with evidence in a homicide investigation.

The 38-year-old is also a registered sex offender.

Deputies say he is also connected to a 2017 home invasion in Williston resulting in the death of the homeowner.

There is a $4,500 reward for information leading to his capture.

