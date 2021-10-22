Expect delays in downtown Ocala this weekend for the 54th annual Ocala Arts Festival

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - More than 150 artists will have a chance to show off their creative creations at the Ocala Art Festival this weekend.

Fine Arts For Ocala will be hosting their 54th annual Arts Festival on Saturday and Sunday in downtown Ocala from 10am-5pm.

On Friday, the city of Ocala put up roadblocks throughout the square that will affect traffic through 11:30pm on Sunday.

As artists set up their tents and artwork to be displayed for the weekend. Officials will the festival said they are expecting a little more than 25,000 people to show up.

They are excited because this festival began with a couple of people that had a love for art.

“What’s amazing is that we’ve also been able to include children. All the schools from Marion County are also coming here and the kids are displaying their art and they’ll get ribbons and awards and some of them will get money too,” said FAFO administrative coordinator Maggie Weakley.

The professional artists will also have their artwork judged with the winner for best in show earning $5,000.

