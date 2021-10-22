A Gainesville woman dies in a fatal crash in Marion County

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman has died this morning just before 10 a.m. in the Bellechase community.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol report that a gold Chevy Equinox crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

