A Gainesville woman dies in a fatal crash in Marion County

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:50 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - A Gainesville woman has died this morning just before 10 a.m. in the Bellechase community.

Officials with the Florida Highway Patrol report that a gold Chevy Equinox crashed into a tree and caught on fire.

The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.

FHP is still investigating the cause of the crash.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved.

