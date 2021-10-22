Advertisement

Gator Insider: Midseason Report

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:52 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The Gators’ bye week comes at an unfortunate time, when the team, and possibly the program itself, is at a crossroads. Florida is 2-3 in the SEC and consistently plagued by mistakes in big situations. And, no less than No. 1 Georgia awaits a week from Saturday in Jacksonville. Steve Russell serves a midseason report card in this week’s Gator Insider.

