Gators fall short in comeback effort against Georgia

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s chances of earning a trip to the Southeastern Conference Tournament faded a little bit more after the team lost a heartbreaking contest to Georgia, 4-3.

The Gators trailed 2-0 entering the second half of the match in Athens, and went down a third just a couple minutes into play, but rallied to score three goals - that’s the most goals Florida has scored in a half or match this season.

Madison Alexander netted the first goal in the 52 minute to cut the deficit to two.

Riley Thompson then made it a one-goal match nine minutes later, when she drove to the end lne and scored off a pass from teammate Kit Loferski.

The tying goal was scored by Nicole Vernis. She hit the leveler from 19 yards on a free kick just three minutes after Thompson’s goal.

But Georgia was able to compose itself and Mollie Bellsle scored the go-ahead goal in the 84 minute off a header to seal the win for the Bulldogs.

The Gators have now lost their fifth conference match and fall into a tie for 10 in the conference standings. Only the top 10 out of 14 teams qualify for the SEC tournament.

