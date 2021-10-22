Advertisement

Gators fall short in comeback effort against Georgia

Florida’s three second half goals were the most its scored in a game this season
Florida Goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg stands in net during the Gators game against Georgia.
Florida Goalkeeper Alexa Goldberg stands in net during the Gators game against Georgia.
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 12:03 AM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Florida’s chances of earning a trip to the Southeastern Conference Tournament faded a little bit more after the team lost a heartbreaking contest to Georgia, 4-3.

The Gators trailed 2-0 entering the second half of the match in Athens, and went down a third just a couple minutes into play, but rallied to score three goals - that’s the most goals Florida has scored in a half or match this season.

Madison Alexander netted the first goal in the 52 minute to cut the deficit to two.

Riley Thompson then made it a one-goal match nine minutes later, when she drove to the end lne and scored off a pass from teammate Kit Loferski.

The tying goal was scored by Nicole Vernis. She hit the leveler from 19 yards on a free kick just three minutes after Thompson’s goal.

But Georgia was able to compose itself and Mollie Bellsle scored the go-ahead goal in the 84 minute off a header to seal the win for the Bulldogs.

The Gators have now lost their fifth conference match and fall into a tie for 10 in the conference standings. Only the top 10 out of 14 teams qualify for the SEC tournament.

