Kiwanis hosts golf tournament to benefit youth

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 7:01 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Kiwanis International is hosting a charity golf tournament in Lake City to benefit youth programs and parks in Columbia County.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and tee-off is at 1 p.m.

The event takes place at Quail Heights Country Club and costs $100 per player with hole and title sponsorships also available.

To sign up, call Chet Carter at (386) 752-3339 or Stephen Douglas at (386) 867-5055.

