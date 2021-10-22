Kiwanis hosts golf tournament to benefit youth

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Kiwanis International is hosting a charity golf tournament in Lake City to benefit youth programs and parks in Columbia County.

Registration begins at 11:30 a.m. and tee-off is at 1 p.m.

The event takes place at Quail Heights Country Club and costs $100 per player with hole and title sponsorships also available.

To sign up, call Chet Carter at (386) 752-3339 or Stephen Douglas at (386) 867-5055.

TRENDING STORY: ASO and deputy cut ties following internal investigation over social media posts

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.