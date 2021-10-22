The “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk kicks off Saturday morning at Celebration Pointe

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The American Cancer Society is holding its annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk in Gainesville’s Celebration Pointe.

The event raises money for cancer research and treatment.

Anyone interested in joining should arrive at 8 a.m. Saturday, October 23.

