Advertisement

The “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk kicks off Saturday morning at Celebration Pointe

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The American Cancer Society is holding its annual “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk in Gainesville’s Celebration Pointe.

The event raises money for cancer research and treatment.

Anyone interested in joining should arrive at 8 a.m. Saturday, October 23.

TRENDING STORY: National Prescription Drug Take Back Day: Where to drop off unwanted medication in your area

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Residents in Alachua County who have a disability can use a website that meets their needs if...
ASO and deputy cut ties following internal investigation over social media posts
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
‘He said well your staycation is over, I’m not renewing your lease’: Tenants protest against...
‘He said well your staycation is over, I’m not renewing your lease’: Tenants protest against discrimination at The Collier Companies
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account

Latest News

The “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk kicks off Saturday morning at Celebration Pointe
The “Making Strides Against Breast Cancer” walk kicks off Saturday morning at Celebration Pointe
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Weekend Planner
Weekend Planner: 10/22/2021
Powell Family Memorial at All-Tech Raceway supports Toys for Tots
Powell Family Memorial at All-Tech Raceway supports Toys for Tots