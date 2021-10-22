Marion County Pets: Andouille, Caron, and Patrick

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Let’s take a look at some adorable adoptable animals from Marion County looking for their new loving homes.

First, we have Andouille.

He is a six-year-old mixed-breed dog.

Andouille loves to sit with someone and watch the busy world, especially when the weather is a little cooler.

If you’re looking for a friend to sit on the porch with you, he is your go-to guy!

Next is Caron.

Caron is a four-year-old mixed breed dog and wants all the toys!

This pup is the best at fetch so the shelter is searching for someone with a great throwing arm.

If you’re looking for an all-around fun dog with lots of energy, stop by to see caron!

Last is Patrick.

Patrick is a sweet senior kitty.

This affectionate nine-year-old is so perfect for anyone who loves relaxing with a lap cat.

Petting his super-soft coat is a great way to soothe your soul.

All adoptions are free during October as part of our free fallin for love campaign!

This includes their spay/neuter surgeries, county licenses, current vaccinations, and microchips.

Call Marion County Animal Services for more information or visit the shelter Tuesday through Saturday.

To see all the pets available for adoption visit animalservices@marionfl.org.

RELATED STORY: Marion County pets: Buck, Cruella, and Mendes

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.