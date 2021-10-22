Newberry High School students arrested for making bomb threats to be charged as adults

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The teens that were arrested for making bomb threats to Newberry High and Oakview Middle School will be charged as adults.

17-year-old Ransel Lugo and 15-year-old Sarah McKay were both transferred from the juvenile facility to the Alachua County Jail. The Newberry High School students are accused of making five bomb threats.

McKay is being held on $100,000 bond, while Lugo is held on $150,000.

