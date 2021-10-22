Opioid epidemic hurting dozens of families in NCFL

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

HCA Healthcare hospitals - including North Florida Regional Medical Center and Ocala Health - are putting their own spin on the event to ‘Crush The Crisis.’

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people in the U.S. misused prescription pain relievers.

The abuse of pills and other drugs is hurting dozens of families in north central Florida, including Carolyn Beyer’s family.

“It has been a nightmare of up and down riding a roller coaster. Everything could be going along fine and one dose of whatever it is like going back to the races. You get back on the roller coaster and it’s so hard to get off for the addict and for their families,” Beyer said.

That’s why events like Crush The Crisis are so important in preventing addiction from even starting.

“About 70 percent of teens actually find illicit medications at home and begin to get hooked on those medications and even in heroin users, about 80 percent of those have actually used - started with prescription drugs and then move into heroin. We see overdoses in all age groups coming to our ERs everyday,” Ocala Health’s CMO, Eric Schuck said.

During last year’s Crush The Crisis event, HCA Healthcare hospitals collected more than 13,000 pounds of prescription medications.

“We know they’re highly addictive. In fact, some of the studies show that if you get a prescription for even three days your risk for addiction goes up about 16 percent, so the goal is to have a direct impact in reducing the ability of folks getting into these medications,” Schuck said.

An effort to reduce the number of people getting on that roller coaster.

