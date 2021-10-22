Advertisement

Opioid epidemic hurting dozens of families in NCFL

By Julia Laude
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 4:38 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Saturday is National Drug Take Back Day, hosted by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration.

RELATED: Where to drop off unwanted medication in your area

HCA Healthcare hospitals - including North Florida Regional Medical Center and Ocala Health - are putting their own spin on the event to ‘Crush The Crisis.’

According to the 2019 National Survey on Drug Use and Health, 9.7 million people in the U.S. misused prescription pain relievers.

The abuse of pills and other drugs is hurting dozens of families in north central Florida, including Carolyn Beyer’s family.

“It has been a nightmare of up and down riding a roller coaster. Everything could be going along fine and one dose of whatever it is like going back to the races. You get back on the roller coaster and it’s so hard to get off for the addict and for their families,” Beyer said.

That’s why events like Crush The Crisis are so important in preventing addiction from even starting.

“About 70 percent of teens actually find illicit medications at home and begin to get hooked on those medications and even in heroin users, about 80 percent of those have actually used - started with prescription drugs and then move into heroin. We see overdoses in all age groups coming to our ERs everyday,” Ocala Health’s CMO, Eric Schuck said.

During last year’s Crush The Crisis event, HCA Healthcare hospitals collected more than 13,000 pounds of prescription medications.

“We know they’re highly addictive. In fact, some of the studies show that if you get a prescription for even three days your risk for addiction goes up about 16 percent, so the goal is to have a direct impact in reducing the ability of folks getting into these medications,” Schuck said.

An effort to reduce the number of people getting on that roller coaster.

Drug Takeback Day
Drug Takeback Day(Augusta County Sheriff's Office | WHSV)

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Residents in Alachua County who have a disability can use a website that meets their needs if...
ASO and deputy cut ties following internal investigation over social media posts
‘He said well your staycation is over, I’m not renewing your lease’: Tenants protest against...
‘He said well your staycation is over, I’m not renewing your lease’: Tenants protest against discrimination at The Collier Companies
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account

Latest News

Steven Stacy
Deputies are looking for a registered sex offender who cut off his ankle monitor
Steven Stacy
Deputies are looking for a registered sex offender who cut off his ankle monitor
Ruling on State’s school masking and quarantine policies expected November 5th
Ruling on State’s school masking and quarantine policies expected November 5th
Ruling on State’s school masking and quarantine policies expected November 5th
Ruling on State’s school masking and quarantine policies expected November 5th
Chiefland cake auction
“We get the job done,”: Cake auction raises funds for Christmas in lieu of Chiefland Fall Festival