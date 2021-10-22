Advertisement

Powell Family Memorial at All-Tech Raceway supports Toys for Tots

By Amber Pellicone
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:12 AM EDT|Updated: 24 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - A need for speed and toys are bringing people together at the All-Tech raceway this weekend. The 26th annual Powell Family Memorial Races will be taking off Friday and Saturday.

The steaks are high with more than 80 teams competing for more than $26,000.

A NEED FOR SPEED! TV20’s Amber Pellicone is live at the All-Tech Raceway to give us a look at the 26th annual Powell Family Memorial races.

Posted by WCJB TV20 News on Friday, October 22, 2021

This event will also mark the start of Columbia and Suwannee County’s Toys for Tots drive. Toys for Tots Coordinator Inga Dwyer said last years partnership allowed for 4,600 children to receive gifts on Christmas.

“The feeling of the parents walking out knowing that they’re going to be able to put something, whether they have a tree or not, knowing they’ll be able to give something to their children is absolutely amazing,” said Dwyer.

RELATED STORY: Waynes World Haunted Trail to benefit Toys for Tots

TV20 is a toys for tots drop of location. For more information on event tickets CLICK HERE.

