Students in Starke get out of school early as city suffers power outages

STARKE, Fla. (WCJB) - The City of Starke had problems with power outages today, but the town’s kids probably were not complaining.

Kids in Starke got out of school early as power outages in the city led to early dismissal.

In the early afternoon, Facebook posts from both Bradford High School and the Bradford County School District confirmed that due to problems with power in the city all students would eat lunch at 11:30 a.m. and were released at noon.

