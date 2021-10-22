Advertisement

UPDATE: Reduced bonds for two teens charged as adults for making bomb threats

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - Two Newberry High School students arrested for making multiple bomb threats to schools are being charged as adults.

Ransel Lugo, 17, and Sarah McKay, 15, have been transferred from juvenile detention to the regular Alachua County Jail.

Prosecutors say they made five bomb threats against Newberry High and Oakview Middle School last month.

UPDATE - On Friday, a judge reduced Lugo and McKay’s bonds. Previously set at $150,000 and $100,000 respectively, Lugo’s new bond is $30,000 while McKay’s is $20,000.

Under the conditions of their release, they would have to submit to a curfew, GPS monitoring, and other restrictions.

