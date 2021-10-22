Advertisement

“We get the job done,”: Cake auction raises funds for Christmas in lieu of Chiefland Fall Festival

By Ruelle Fludd
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 5:18 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
CHIEFLAND, Fla. (WCJB) -Chiefland Police fill the void for families struggling to celebrate the holidays with an annual Fall Festival.

“And anytime something happens, we all kind of unite, you know, we get the job done,” said Lt. Matthew Poppell.

The 2020 festival canceled due to COVID-19 but this year was canceled because not enough vendors signed on. The Department’s Christmas fund was fueled by vendor fees.

“If we could have Christmas for all the kids that need it that can’t have it, we would do whatever it takes,” added Lt. Poppell. “Whatever money we get, we’re going to make sure that kids who don’t have a good Christmas or don’t have a Christmas at all, it’s going to happen.”

In place of the fundraising festival, an online cake auction organized by Chiefland business owner Marie Poppe, is collecting cash for a present stash.

“A lot of us have been there, you know, with either our kids or you know, being kids ourselves,” said Poppe. “It really hit home and I’ve done auctions before with the community doing my sweets business and stuff. It’s been an honor being able to help different families so when I heard about this, I’m like what better way to bring the community together to help these kids?”

Placing a bid on any one of the homemade baked goods is as easy as pie. Once you reach the event page on Facebook, click discussion, comment your price and highest bid takes the cake.

“And I’ve made a lot of new friends through this all,” mentioned Poppe. “All age groups. I just, I absolutely love it.”

Poppe runs Marie’s Sweets which is helping her source baked goods from community members and her own shop for the Facebook auction. Bids start at around $20 for cakes, cookies and everything in between, with prices reaching $80 to $90 and even $100 for a single baked good. Although, the virtual auction is not the last.

“From small businesses that run from home or in public, donating and getting another auction going so we can get a little bit more money more for the kids right before Christmas hits,” said Poppe.

The auction ends Saturday morning but expect another come early December.

