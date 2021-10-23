17th Annual Bat Fest is back at Lubee Bat Conservancy

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today was the 17th Annual Bat Fest at Lubee Bat Conservancy, and the event had a little something for everyone.

Guests could hang around with 13 different species of bats, listen to live music, or head to the beer garden.

The conservancy recently opened a brand new education center, where workers share all there is to know about these nocturnal creatures.

“We just were excited to dress up as bats, see bats. I’ve seen bats before but I’ve never seen ones as giant as the ones that are here at this festival,” said visitor, Sandosh Rananaware.

The event featured a total of 165 bats.

Workers said Bat Fest plays a big role in funding Lubee’s conservation projects.

