17th Annual Bat Fest is back at Lubee Bat Conservancy

This bat is just one of 165 different bats guests could see at Bat Fest.
This bat is just one of 165 different bats guests could see at Bat Fest.(wcjb)
By Jordyn Markhoff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 5:09 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Today was the 17th Annual Bat Fest at Lubee Bat Conservancy, and the event had a little something for everyone.

Guests could hang around with 13 different species of bats, listen to live music, or head to the beer garden.

The conservancy recently opened a brand new education center, where workers share all there is to know about these nocturnal creatures.

“We just were excited to dress up as bats, see bats. I’ve seen bats before but I’ve never seen ones as giant as the ones that are here at this festival,” said visitor, Sandosh Rananaware.

RELATED STORY: Bat Fest returns to Lubee Bat Conservancy featuring new Education Center

The event featured a total of 165 bats.

Workers said Bat Fest plays a big role in funding Lubee’s conservation projects.

