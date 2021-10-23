Advertisement

The 5th annual Gateway City Beer and Wine Festival returned after being canceled to COVID

Craft beers, wine and seltzers will available to taste test.
Craft beers, wine and seltzers will available to taste test.(WCJB)
By Taylor Simpson
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 7:12 PM EDT|Updated: 37 minutes ago
LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hard ciders, chardonnay, and different craft beers were just a few options for people to taste test at the 5th annual Gateway City Beer and Wine festival.

“You can try them all. they got the seltzer, they got the wine, they got the beer and they have a lot of new flavored beer, so it’s kind of neat,” said attendee Mai Law.

After being canceled last year from COVID, more vendors and live music were added and Dustin Wliams said it’s great to have some normalcy.

“I say for this year for COVID being a thing they’ve done pretty well this year for what they had. I believe there could have been a little bit more but I believe it was pretty good for what it is this year.”

There wasn’t just beer and wine at the festival, one vendor was selling cigars. Another attendee Deandre Devore said he came out to support local businesses.

“It gives people more of a variety instead of the big name brands we’re used to and it kind of makes it better for the local cities and local owners.”

Officials said they’ve already started planning for next year and hope to have more vendors.

