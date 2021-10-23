Advertisement

Masks now optional in Marion County schools as COVID-19 cases continue to decline

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 10:55 PM EDT|Updated: 55 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School District is making masks optional due to declining coronavirus cases.

Previously, masks were required for all students unless their parents opted out. Visitors and volunteers are also now allowed on campus.

Elementary schools will be allowed to schedule events that were previously prohibited as well. Nevertheless, the district will continue to thoroughly clean and disinfect the schools.

TRENDING STORY: He said well your staycation is over, I’m not renewing your lease’: Tenants protest against discrimination at The Collier Companies

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Residents in Alachua County who have a disability can use a website that meets their needs if...
ASO and deputy cut ties following internal investigation over social media posts
‘He said well your staycation is over, I’m not renewing your lease’: Tenants protest against...
‘He said well your staycation is over, I’m not renewing your lease’: Tenants protest against discrimination at The Collier Companies
Police said that human remains were uncovered Wednesday in an area of the preserve that had...
FBI: Remains found in Florida park ID’d as Brian Laundrie
A Florida woman got involved in a shootout over expensive exotic dogs.
Fla. dog breeder gets into shootout in driveway over stolen puppies
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account
Gainesville woman arrested after fraudulently charging deceased boyfriend’s bank account

Latest News

Orlando man dies in fatal dirt bike accident in Ocala National Forest
Orlando man dies in fatal dirt bike accident in Ocala National Forest
Wine shop cheers to significantly low unemployment numbers across NCFL
Wine shop cheers to significantly low unemployment numbers across NCFL
CHIEFLAND CAKE AUCTION
“We get the job done,”: Cake auction raises funds for Christmas in lieu of Chiefland Fall Festival
UPDATE: Reduced bonds for two teens charged as adults for making bomb threats
UPDATE: Reduced bonds for two teens charged as adults for making bomb threats