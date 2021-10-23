Masks now optional in Marion County schools as COVID-19 cases continue to decline

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

MARION COUNTY, Fla. (WCJB) - The Marion County School District is making masks optional due to declining coronavirus cases.

Previously, masks were required for all students unless their parents opted out. Visitors and volunteers are also now allowed on campus.

Elementary schools will be allowed to schedule events that were previously prohibited as well. Nevertheless, the district will continue to thoroughly clean and disinfect the schools.

TRENDING STORY: He said well your staycation is over, I’m not renewing your lease’: Tenants protest against discrimination at The Collier Companies

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.