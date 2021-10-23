Advertisement

Orlando man dies in fatal dirt bike accident in Ocala National Forest

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 22, 2021 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A dirt biker from Orlando died in a fatal crash on Friday afternoon.

While riding his dirt bike in the Ocala National Forest, the 64-year-old man veered off the trail and crashed into some trees.

State troopers say the accident occurred around 3 p.m. as the man was riding south of Salt Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

