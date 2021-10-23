Orlando man dies in fatal dirt bike accident in Ocala National Forest

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A dirt biker from Orlando died in a fatal crash on Friday afternoon.

While riding his dirt bike in the Ocala National Forest, the 64-year-old man veered off the trail and crashed into some trees.

State troopers say the accident occurred around 3 p.m. as the man was riding south of Salt Springs. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

