Sports Overtime Week Nine
(WCJB) -North Central Florida teams are making their playoff push in week nine of the high school regular season. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Vanguard took care of Belleview, 42-7 to move to 8-0 overall. The Knights also clinch the title in Class 6A-District 5. Elsewhere, Hawthorne and Chiefland also remained undefeated, while Buchholz improved to 7-1 with a 14-7 win over 4A powerhouse Bolles.
Week Nine of NCFL High School Football
Vanguard (8-0) def. Belleview (7-2), 42-7
North Marion (5-3) def. Menendez (3-4), 17-10
Eastside (1-7) def. Palatka (1-5), 27-8
Buchholz (7-1) def. Bolles (6-1), 14-7
P.K. Yonge (5-3) def. Fort White (4-3), 28-14
Union County (8-0) def. Santa Fe (0-8), 49-14
Dunnellon (6-2) def. Leesburg (5-3), 35-0
Citrus (2-5) def. Lake Weir (1-6), 42-0
West Port (1-7) def. Evans (2-7), 20-13
Hawthorne (7-0) def. Forest (3-5), 27-6
Chiefland (8-0) def. Interlachen (3-5), 55-0
Oak Hall (6-1) def. St. Francis (0-8), 35-0
Newberry (5-3) def. Dixie County (3-5), 35-3
Madison County (5-3) def. Columbia (6-3), 28-16
Bishop Kenny (5-2) def. Suwannee (4-5), 31-28 (OT)
Lafayette (6-2) def. Stanton (0-8), 51-0
Aucilla Christian (5-3) def. Bell (3-6), 33-13
Hilliard (8-0) def. Trenton (3-5), 28-21
Branford (4-4) def. Cedar Creek Christian (0-8), 48-0
Munroe (6-2) def. Bronson (4-4), 45-6
Bradford (4-4) def. Yulee (3-5), 48-12
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.