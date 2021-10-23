Advertisement

Sports Overtime Week Nine

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 12:11 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
(WCJB) -North Central Florida teams are making their playoff push in week nine of the high school regular season. In TV20′s Game of the Week, Vanguard took care of Belleview, 42-7 to move to 8-0 overall. The Knights also clinch the title in Class 6A-District 5. Elsewhere, Hawthorne and Chiefland also remained undefeated, while Buchholz improved to 7-1 with a 14-7 win over 4A powerhouse Bolles.

Week Nine of NCFL High School Football

Vanguard (8-0) def. Belleview (7-2), 42-7

North Marion (5-3) def. Menendez (3-4), 17-10

Eastside (1-7) def. Palatka (1-5), 27-8

Buchholz (7-1) def. Bolles (6-1), 14-7

P.K. Yonge (5-3) def. Fort White (4-3), 28-14

Union County (8-0) def. Santa Fe (0-8), 49-14

Dunnellon (6-2) def. Leesburg (5-3), 35-0

Citrus (2-5) def. Lake Weir (1-6), 42-0

West Port (1-7) def. Evans (2-7), 20-13

Hawthorne (7-0) def. Forest (3-5), 27-6

Chiefland (8-0) def. Interlachen (3-5), 55-0

Oak Hall (6-1) def. St. Francis (0-8), 35-0

Newberry (5-3) def. Dixie County (3-5), 35-3

Madison County (5-3) def. Columbia (6-3), 28-16

Bishop Kenny (5-2) def. Suwannee (4-5), 31-28 (OT)

Lafayette (6-2) def. Stanton (0-8), 51-0

Aucilla Christian (5-3) def. Bell (3-6), 33-13

Hilliard (8-0) def. Trenton (3-5), 28-21

Branford (4-4) def. Cedar Creek Christian (0-8), 48-0

Munroe (6-2) def. Bronson (4-4), 45-6

Bradford (4-4) def. Yulee (3-5), 48-12

