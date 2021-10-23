Wine shop cheers to significantly low unemployment numbers across NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Compared to August, September unemployment numbers are down significantly all across North Central Florida, despite a worker shortage and growing labor force.

Co-owner of Superette Wine and Provisions, Katherine Haswell is cheering to more staff at her shop.

“We needed a job so we made one,” Haswell said.

The pandemic left both Katie Haswell and her business partner unemployed.

So, they made their dream come true last year by opening the wine shop.

“We’re a market, wine shop and deli,” Haswell added.

Their dream came with a challenge, finding a good staff.

“In the beginning it was hard.” Haswell said. “Some people had concerns about if they wanted to be out in the public and around the public.”

Fast forward to September, Alachua County has an unemployment rate of 3.5 percent, which is one of the lowest unemployment rates in Florida. Marion county numbers have dropped .7 percent from August at 4.7 percent.

“We know that we are currently at 8,000 open jobs in Alachua County alone and that’s a huge reduction over the past three months in our region.” CareerSource NCFL Board Member Staci Bertrand said. “So people are really understanding that there are more job opportunities.”

Haswell said after the summer months, they have about 15 wine connoisseurs on board.

“The past several months that we’ve seen staffing has been better,” Haswell said.

Now that more people are making their way back into the workforce, Haswell said she’s happy to have found employees who have a passion for what they do.

“We’re now also getting people that instead of just maybe wanting to dabble in it, people who you know…this is their career, this has been their life,” Haswell explained.

As more people discover the scenery and variety of wines Superette has to offer, the more staff the better.

“It’s really great to see some folks who are really committed and love this industry as much as we do coming back in,” Haswell said.

