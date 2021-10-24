Advertisement

A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 23, 2021 at 11:46 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
HIGH SPRINGS, Fla. (WCJB) - A man in High Springs is behind bars after assaulting a family member.

47-year-old Jamie Coutu was arrested early this morning after Alachua County sheriffs deputies say he repeatedly punched and stabbed an elderly female that he was leaving with and was related to Saturday.

The victim told officers that Coutu was drinking and taking prescription drugs all day before the attack. He is being charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older

