Baseball tournament hosts more than 50 teams in Newberry

NEWBERRY, Fla. (WCJB) - A baseball tournament is bringing more than 50 teams to Newberry from across the state and even Southern Georgia.

The United States Specialty Sports Association tournament took over Champions Park this weekend.

Each team played two games on Saturday and then single elimination games today.

Players from 9 to 12 years old took the field for the fall national.

“It’s a fun environment, you get to watch the boys play baseball and enjoy the game they love,” said Keith Benson, the area director.

USSSA is an annual tournament every October that’s a qualifier for a bigger tournament.

“The champions will get a trophy and rings, and the runner-ups will get a trophy and rings,” said Benson.

Each winning team also gets points that help them advance to the Global World Series in Pensacola next summer.

