Florida splits exhibition doubleheader with Georgia Southern

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Florida baseball team gave fans a sneak preview of what to expect this upcoming season, when they hosted Georgia Southern in a friendly doubleheader at Florida Ballpark on Saturday.

The Gators started Hunter Barco in game one and he was sensational. Barco retired all six batters he faced, including striking out four.

Deric Fabian blasted a solo home run off the right field foul pole in the bottom of the fifth to even the game at one a piece. The freshman had two home runs on the day between the two games and finished 2-for-5 with three RBI and two runs scored.

However, despite turning a double play in the top of the sixth, the Eagles grabbed another run to take the lead back, 2-1. They added one more in the top of the seventh that sealed the game to take the opener, 3-1.

In the second game, the Gators out-muscled their opponent. Florida collected 12 hits and seven runs to narrowly edge Georgia Southern, 7-6.

The Eagles lead 6-3 in the bottom of the fifth, but Sterling Thompson’s RBI single to right, followed by Jud Fabian’s RBI single of his own pulled the Gators within one.

In the sixth, designated hitter Wyatt Langford smoked a home run to right field to tie the game. Then, Matt Prevesk came to the rescue with a double down the right field line to proved the eventual game-winning run.

Florida will play their final fall exhibition game of the season October 29 in Jacksonville, as they take on the Georgia Bulldogs.

