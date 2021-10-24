Advertisement

Gators blank Tigers on Senior Day

Kit Loferski registers a goal and two assists in Florida’s win
By Chris Pinson
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:54 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - For the six seniors of the Florida soccer team, Sunday’s match against LSU was a time to appreciate their journey as members of the team, but also, try and cap off their special day by winning their third conference game of the season.

Mission accomplished.

The Gators (4-10-3, 3-5-1) won their third Southeastern Conference game of the season by shutting out LSU (10-6-0, 3-6-0) 4-0 Sunday at Dizney Stadium.

Senior Kit Loferski dished out two assists and scored the final goal of the match for Florida off a penalty kick in the 71st minute of the match to deliver a crucial win in the race to be one of the 10 teams qualifying for the SEC Tournament in two weeks.

Madison Alexander, Alivia Gonzalez, and Madison Young each had a goal of their own during the contest.

The four goal victory is largest for Florida this season and it’s also the most goals the Gators have scored in a single contest this year.

Florida will finish out the regular season at home on Thursday, Oct. 28, against South Carolina. That game could very well decide if Florida makes it to the conference tournament.

