Hundreds of kids showed off their cattle at the Dixie Cattle Invitational

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of kids suited up in boots and blue jeans showed off their cattle to compete in Lake City on Saturday.

The Dixie Cattle Invitational showcases the talents of kids from all over the southeast. From three years old all the way to 18, the goal is to show off cattle while a judge checks appearance, the way animals walk, and their structure.

Judges pick which cattle have the highest potential in producing calves and beef for farmers. Stacie Register an organizer of the event said raising farm animals teaches kids responsibility, confidence, and respect for animals.

“The biggest thing that dan and I do this for is 100% about the kids, we don’t have kids of our own so we get to watch other kids enjoy this, we have a show team and it’s just really awesome. this is for the kids.”

They will be hosting more competitions in November.

