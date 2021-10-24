Advertisement

Hundreds of kids showed off their cattle at the Dixie Cattle Invitational

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 10:00 AM EDT|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

LAKE CITY, Fla. (WCJB) - Hundreds of kids suited up in boots and blue jeans showed off their cattle to compete in Lake City on Saturday.

The Dixie Cattle Invitational showcases the talents of kids from all over the southeast. From three years old all the way to 18, the goal is to show off cattle while a judge checks appearance, the way animals walk, and their structure.

Judges pick which cattle have the highest potential in producing calves and beef for farmers. Stacie Register an organizer of the event said raising farm animals teaches kids responsibility, confidence, and respect for animals.

“The biggest thing that dan and I do this for is 100% about the kids, we don’t have kids of our own so we get to watch other kids enjoy this, we have a show team and it’s just really awesome. this is for the kids.”

They will be hosting more competitions in November.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Gainesville woman dies in fatal car crash
A Gainesville woman dies in a fatal crash in Marion County
‘He said well your staycation is over, I’m not renewing your lease’: Tenants protest against...
‘He said well your staycation is over, I’m not renewing your lease’: Tenants protest against discrimination at The Collier Companies
Belleview and Vanguard shake hands at midfield during after the coin toss of their game.
Sports Overtime Week Nine
UPDATE: Reduced bonds for two teens charged as adults for making bomb threats
UPDATE: Reduced bonds for two teens charged as adults for making bomb threats
Orlando man dies in fatal dirt bike accident in Ocala National Forest
Orlando man dies in fatal dirt bike accident in Ocala National Forest

Latest News

Hundreds of kids suited up in boots and blue jeans showed off their cattle to compete in Lake...
Hundreds of kids showed off their cattle at the Dixie Cattle Invitational
High springs
A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older
10/23/21
WCJB Latest Forecast
Craft beers, wine and seltzers will available to taste test.
The 5th annual Gateway City Beer and Wine Festival returned after being canceled to COVID