Kanapaha Botanical Gardens hosts fall plant sale and orchid show

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Plant lovers across North Central Florida came together this weekend to share their love for gardening.

Kanapaha Botanical Gardens hosted its annual Fall Plant Sale and Orchid Show, featuring about 45 vendors.

Many of the plants throughout this festival come from countries all around the world.

“I’ve been growing orchids for many years, but I like all types of plants,” said Chuck Nemeth, member of the Gainesville Orchid Society.

Nemeth said he’s been growing orchids since he was 12 years old in Tampa.

The Gainesville Orchid Society puts on exhibits, and brings orchid vendors to the festival every year.

Nemeth said he’s even traveled around the world judging orchid competitions.

“Rio de Janeiro, I was an orchid judge and we judged at the world orchid conference there which they have every four years,” he said.

Inside, guests could learn gardening techniques by participating in orchid care classes.

One gardener said his favorite part of these events is giving out tips on how to do gardening the right way.

“A lot of people are frustrated they say ‘I can’t grow this’ and ‘I can’t do that,’ but they just need to be shown and helped a little bit how to do it,” said Tom Thurston, a gardener at the event.

Thurston said he’s been coming to this event for about 10 years.

He said sometimes, gardening isn’t always about the final product.

“It’s not just to grow the plants, but to be outside and to enjoy getting away from your screens,” he said.

If you’ve got a green thumb and you missed out on the fall plant sale, Kanapaha Botanical Gardens will host a spring festival in March.

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.