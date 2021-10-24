Advertisement

Two men in Alachua Country were arrested on drug charges

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 24, 2021 at 6:59 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HAWTHORNE, Fla. (WCJB) - Two men were arrested in Alachua County Saturday night on drug charges including possession of fentanyl.

36-year old Verntron White and 40-year-old George Lewis were pulled over on US Highway 301 in Hawthorne.

Alachua County sheriff’s deputies smelled marijuana when the vehicle passed and pulled the pair over for speeding.

White was driving, and Lewis was the passenger.

Deputies searched the rental car once both men got out, that’s when they found a gun, marijuana, MDMA, and more than eight grams of fentanyl.

Both men are charged with felony drug trafficking.

