Advertisement

Adopted 12-year-old girl abused and neglected, mother under investigation

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to...
Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By WBRC Staff and Gray News staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 11:55 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TRUSSVILLE, Ala. (WBRC/Gray News) – An adoptive mother is under investigation after being accused of possible child neglect.

According to WBRC, the Jefferson County Department of Human Resources told the Trussville Police Department that a 12-year-old child may have been neglected and abused.

Investigators said 39-year-old Kala Kameron Blakely, the child’s adoptive mother, refused to follow doctor’s orders when her child was released from Children’s of Alabama hospital.

The 12-year-old also suffered bruises, scratches and lacerations on her spine, legs, arms and feet, in addition to losing a significant amount of weight.

“The details of this investigation are very disturbing to me,” said Trussville Police Chief Eric Rush. “Our detectives took this case and did an excellent job in protecting this child from further abuse.”

Blakely was indicted on an aggravated child abuse charge. She was taken into custody Friday and is being held in jail with no bond.

Copyright 2021 WBRC via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Alachua county arrest
Two men in Alachua Country were arrested on drug charges
High springs
A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older
The marker honors the Black Americans killed in Reconstruction-Era lynchings in Gainesville.
New historical marker memorializes racial terror lynchings in Gainesville
Gainesville woman dies in fatal car crash
A Gainesville woman dies in a fatal crash in Marion County
Craft beers, wine and seltzers will available to taste test.
The 5th annual Gateway City Beer and Wine Festival returned after being canceled to COVID

Latest News

WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
The University of Florida cuts the ribbon on its new pediatric orthopaedic clinic
The University of Florida cuts the ribbon on its new pediatric orthopaedic clinic
The University of Florida cuts the ribbon on its new pediatric orthopaedic clinic
The University of Florida cuts the ribbon on its new pediatric orthopaedic clinic
FILE - Thousands of Sudanese protesters took to the streets Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, to voice...
Sudan’s military takes power in coup, arrests prime minister
ASHTON HESS
ASO: A Bronson man is in jail after stabbing mother of his child