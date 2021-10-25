ASO: A Bronson man is in jail after stabbing mother of his child

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bronson man they say stabbed the mother of his child.

Ashton Hess, 25, is behind bars on aggravated assault and other charges.

Around 1:20 a.m. Monday morning deputies responded to a home in Archer.

They say Hess stabbed the woman during an argument over whether she was seeing other men.

