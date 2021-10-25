ASO: A Bronson man is in jail after stabbing mother of his child
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:43 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ARCHER, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Sheriff’s deputies arrested a Bronson man they say stabbed the mother of his child.
Ashton Hess, 25, is behind bars on aggravated assault and other charges.
Around 1:20 a.m. Monday morning deputies responded to a home in Archer.
They say Hess stabbed the woman during an argument over whether she was seeing other men.
