Christian 12 Step Ministry hosts its 5th annual golf tournament in Ocala

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - The Christian 12 Step Ministry is hosting a golf tournament at the Country Club of Ocala.

The 5th annual tournament begins at 9 a.m.

The cost is $360 for four or $100 per player.

There are many contest and sponsorship opportunities available.

12 Step Ministries provides free addiction recovery resources to people in jail and prisons.

To register for the event, visit Christian 12 Step Ministry’s website.

For any questions, call Judy Bail at (304)651-4798 or Jill McClellan at (614)203-4593.

