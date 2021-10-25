Federal officers conducting nuclear response training in NCFL

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - The FBI office out of Jacksonville will be conducting a scheduled training exercise in North Central Florida to practice responding to a potential nuclear detonation in the U.S. or overseas.

People in Alachua, Bradford and Union Counties will see increased training activity from the FBI and the Department of Defense this week.

As part of the exercises, people may see military vehicles on roadways, low flying helicopters, and federal officers participating in the training wearing protective equipment.

The exercise lasts through Friday, October 29.

TRENDING STORY: Two arrested for fentanyl and firearm in rental car

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.