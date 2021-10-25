Advertisement

Federal officers conducting nuclear response training in NCFL

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:35 PM EDT|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

(WCJB) - The FBI office out of Jacksonville will be conducting a scheduled training exercise in North Central Florida to practice responding to a potential nuclear detonation in the U.S. or overseas.

People in Alachua, Bradford and Union Counties will see increased training activity from the FBI and the Department of Defense this week.

As part of the exercises, people may see military vehicles on roadways, low flying helicopters, and federal officers participating in the training wearing protective equipment.

The exercise lasts through Friday, October 29.

TRENDING STORY: Two arrested for fentanyl and firearm in rental car

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

Alachua county arrest
Two arrested for fentanyl and firearm in rental car
High springs
A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older
The marker honors the Black Americans killed in Reconstruction-Era lynchings in Gainesville.
New historical marker memorializes racial terror lynchings in Gainesville
Gov. Ron DeSantis is shown with new Florida Surgeon General Dr. Joseph Ladapo. Democratic state...
Florida’s top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting with state senator
Gainesville woman dies in fatal car crash
A Gainesville woman dies in a fatal crash in Marion County

Latest News

Gainesville man who’s one of hundreds of illegally adopted babies finds biological family
Gainesville man who’s one of hundreds of illegally adopted babies finds biological family
The latest numbers show Florida is adding jobs at a rate three times higher than the national...
Republicans pitching Florida’s COVID-19 policies to out-of-state businesses
FILE PHOTO
The Great Resignation: Where have the workers gone?
Federal officers conducting nuclear response training in NCFL
Federal officers conducting nuclear response training in NCFL