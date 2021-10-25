Advertisement

Firefighters extinguish blaze at Alachua County apartment complex

Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Alachua County Monday afternoon.
Firefighters responded to an apartment fire in Alachua County Monday afternoon.
By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Alachua County Fire Rescue firefighters worked quickly to extinguish a large fire at an apartment building Monday afternoon.

Firefighters say the fire caused extensive damage to the inside of one apartment at Haile Plantation Villas, located in the 5200 block of SW 97th Way.

The Red Cross is assisting two adults and one dog who lived in the apartment.

No one was injured during the fire. Firefighters believe it started in the kitchen, but the State Fire Marshal is investigating.

