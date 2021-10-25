Florida Highway Patrol State Troopers mourn the loss of two K9s
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:33 PM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers around the state are mourning the loss of two FHP K9s including one from north-central Florida.
K9 Joker served FHP Troop B, which is headquartered in Lake City and covers much of north-central Florida.
Joker suffered untreatable medical issues.
Another FHP K9 Remy, who served the panhandle also died.
