Florida Highway Patrol State Troopers mourn the loss of two K9s

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - State troopers around the state are mourning the loss of two FHP K9s including one from north-central Florida.

K9 Joker served FHP Troop B, which is headquartered in Lake City and covers much of north-central Florida.

Joker suffered untreatable medical issues.

Another FHP K9 Remy, who served the panhandle also died.

