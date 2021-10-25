Gators in the role of underdog against top-ranked Dawgs

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -The entire week of Florida versus Georgia involves a more serious, intense tone. This year however, the seasons of both teams could not be any different.

The annual showdown in Jacksonville beckons for the Gators and Bulldogs on Saturday, and for the second time this season, Florida is facing the nation’s number one team. It lost to Alabama, 31-29 in week three of the season.

Florida’s three SEC losses are its most entering the matchup with Georgia since 2014. That year, the Gators upset the Bulldogs, 38-20. Florida head coach Dan Mullen is anticipating nothing but the team’s best effort against UGA.

“Just playing in the big rivalry game makes it what it is, that’s why our guys will get juiced for this,” said Mullen. “I don’t need to motivate our guys a ton this week. It’s not like we’ll need a rah-rah speech to get ready to play this game.”

The Bulldogs are undefeated, and allowing just 6.57 points per game. Meanwhile, the Gators had their bye week to stew over a lackluster performance against LSU.

“I kind of feel like I’ve fallen short as a leader,” said senior defensive lineman Zachary Carter, who owns six sacks this season. “But I won’t put it all on me, it’s a team game. But since I dedicated myself to this last year I definitely have to finish out strong.”

Florida allowed 321 rushing yards in the loss to LSU and committed four turnovers. The Gators know they can ill afford to be mistake-prone against the Bulldogs.

“We have to come together as a team and work on things like getting better technically and physically,” said senior safety Trey Dean III. “We know we have to come out there and execute.”

Florida won last year’s matchup, 44-28 en route to the SEC Eastern Division title.

