The Great Resignation: Where have the workers gone?

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Over the month of Sept., Florida gained 84,500 total jobs, but is it enough?

The so-called “Great Resignation” has America’s workforce shifting.

It’s a tough job laying down the foundation for someone’s home. One small business owner in Crystal River said he’s in need of more workers willing to take on that challenge.

TV20 met up with William Roddenberry and Mathew Camp Monday afternoon.

Both said they’ve struggled to find reliable employees post-COVID, which has delayed projects.

“If you brought me 10 good guys, 10 guys that would actually show up to work everyday, I could put everyone one of them to work immediately,” Camp said.

Camp said he recognizes that it’s hard work, but it’s also rewarding.

So along with Roddenberry and Camp, you may be wondering, where did all the workers go?

Staff at the North Central Florida Central Labor Council said, employees are taking a lot of issues into consideration before accepting a job.

“There isn’t a labor shortage, and there isn’t a shortage of people who want to work. There’s a shortage of people who are willing to sell themselves short, and there’s a shortage of people willing to wok harder for less money,” Field Staff member, Eli Barrett said.

In the new year, the Ocala Metro CEP will be studying the labor market to try and get employees back into the work force.

“Who are these individuals? Why aren’t they working? What is keeping them? Some of that is students, early retirees, stay at home parents, those are ones we can understand but we dob’t know how many of them are in those categories,” President & CEO of the Ocala Metro Chamber and Economic Partnership, Kevin Sheilley said.

That study will be done in conjunction with CareerSource.

