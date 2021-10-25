Humane Society of North Central Florida to host events benefiting pets in need

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Adorable photos of dogs and cats are up for vote as part of a fundraiser benefiting pets in need. The Humane Society of North Central Florida is teaming up with First Magnitude Brewing Company for a pet photo contest.

The dog and cat with the most votes will have their image appear on the whiskers wheat or paws pale beer this fall. The contest closes on November 3.

Winners will be announced at the humane societies Woofstock event set for November 4. This event features live music, a silent auction, food and a chance to win a cake baked by TV20′s Paige Beck.

Director of Advancement Margot DeConna said all of the money raised from the event supports the humane societies life-saving efforts.

“We all know that golden feeling when we do something good like bring home a new pet but it also is impactful for our organization because very time you adopt it makes space in our shelter for another pet so you’re really saving two lives at one time,” said DeConna.

Their Home for the Holidays adoption event will also be taking place in December.

