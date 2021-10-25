Man already in custody indicted on 2016 murder of Marion County Corrections officer

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - A grand jury has indicted the accused killer in the murder of former Marion County Corrections officer Ronnie Damon.

23-year-old Marquee Williams is accused of killing 35-year-old Ronnie Damon on January 6, 2016 at Damon’s home in Ocala.

Williams was already being held behind bars in Collier County on separate charges for weapon possession and leading deputies on a vehicle chase.

Damon was a corrections officer in Marion County from 2007 to 2014.

