Advertisement

Ocala CEP gives an update on open jobs in and around Ocala

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

OCALA, Fla. (WCJB) - Marion County Fire Rescue is making cuts on repeat ER visits in the county, and we get an update on the number of open jobs in and around Ocala.

Hear those stories and more in the weekly buzz.

TRENDING STORY: Christian 12 Step Ministry hosts its 5th annual golf tournament in Ocala

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.

Most Read

High springs
A 47-year-old man was arrested and charged with felony aggravated battery on a person 65 years or older
The marker honors the Black Americans killed in Reconstruction-Era lynchings in Gainesville.
New historical marker memorializes racial terror lynchings in Gainesville
Alachua county arrest
Two men in Alachua Country were arrested on drug charges
Gainesville woman dies in fatal car crash
A Gainesville woman dies in a fatal crash in Marion County
Craft beers, wine and seltzers will available to taste test.
The 5th annual Gateway City Beer and Wine Festival returned after being canceled to COVID

Latest News

The Week Ahead: City Council of Lake City to fill vacant seat and Archer hosts ‘Vision’ town hall
The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida
The Week Ahead: City Council of Lake City to fill vacant seat and Archer hosts ‘Vision’ town hall
The Week Ahead: City Council of Lake City to fill vacant seat and Archer hosts ‘Vision’ town hall
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
WCJB TV20 FORECAST
Ocala CEP gives an update on open jobs in and around Ocala
Ocala CEP gives an update on open jobs in and around Ocala