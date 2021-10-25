Advertisement

The Pace Center for Girls in Gainesville hosts “Boo’s & Bullies: A Spooky Spin on Bully Awareness Month”

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 5:59 AM EDT|Updated: 49 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Pace Center for Girls in Gainesville is hosting an event to raise awareness for bullying.

The “Boo’s & Bullies: A Spooky Spin on Bully Awareness Month” event is from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m.

It will include a costume fashion show, scavenger hunt, and Halloween-themed bags of candy with educational materials.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Health Promotion and Wellness Coalition will be involved in the event.

