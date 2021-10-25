The Pace Center for Girls in Gainesville hosts “Boo’s & Bullies: A Spooky Spin on Bully Awareness Month”

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The Pace Center for Girls in Gainesville is hosting an event to raise awareness for bullying.

The “Boo’s & Bullies: A Spooky Spin on Bully Awareness Month” event is from 11 a.m. till 2 p.m.

It will include a costume fashion show, scavenger hunt, and Halloween-themed bags of candy with educational materials.

The Alachua County Sheriff’s Office and Health Promotion and Wellness Coalition will be involved in the event.

