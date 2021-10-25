People dropped off multiple pounds of prescription drugs at Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office drug take-back event

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office joined the Gilchrist Prevention Coalition in a drug take-back event.

Organizers say many pounds of prescription drugs were dropped off Saturday and they were happy with the turnout.

They will hold another drug take-back in the spring.

TRENDING STORY: The Pace Center for Girls in Gainesville hosts “Boo’s & Bullies: A Spooky Spin on Bully Awareness Month”

Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.