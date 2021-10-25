People dropped off multiple pounds of prescription drugs at Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office drug take-back event
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:48 AM EDT|Updated: 15 minutes ago
TRENTON, Fla. (WCJB) - The Gilchrist County Sheriff’s Office joined the Gilchrist Prevention Coalition in a drug take-back event.
Organizers say many pounds of prescription drugs were dropped off Saturday and they were happy with the turnout.
They will hold another drug take-back in the spring.
