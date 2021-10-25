Police arrest a Nevada man after trying to start a fight and yelling racial slurs over a minor traffic accident

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Nevada man is behind bars in Alachua County after Alachua police say he yelled racial slurs at a man over a minor traffic accident.

Daniel Haschke of Reno was at the AutoZone in Alachua when officers say the other man backed into him.

Police say the 54-year-old approached the other man and chest bumped him trying to incite a fight.

They say he continued antagonizing him, yelling racial slurs and spitting on his face.

Haschke was arrested on a battery charge.

