Police arrest a Nevada man after trying to start a fight and yelling racial slurs over a minor traffic accident

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
ALACHUA, Fla. (WCJB) - A Nevada man is behind bars in Alachua County after Alachua police say he yelled racial slurs at a man over a minor traffic accident.

Daniel Haschke of Reno was at the AutoZone in Alachua when officers say the other man backed into him.

Police say the 54-year-old approached the other man and chest bumped him trying to incite a fight.

They say he continued antagonizing him, yelling racial slurs and spitting on his face.

Haschke was arrested on a battery charge.

