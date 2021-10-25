Russell Report: Florida-Georgia concerns for the upcoming Gator game
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 6:25 PM EDT|Updated: 40 minutes ago
To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - Ahead of the Florida-Georgia game, many fans are concerned for the Gator’s chances but Georgia has its own problems.
WRUF’s Steve Russell weighs in on the coming match-up.
TRENDING STORY: Florida’s top doctor refuses mask, is told to leave meeting with state senator
Copyright 2021 WCJB. All rights reserved. Click here to subscribe to our newsletter.