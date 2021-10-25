The University of Florida cuts the ribbon on its new pediatric orthopaedic clinic

To keep up with the latest local news subscribe to our TV20 newsletter HERE and receive news straight to your email every morning.

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is celebrating the opening of a new pediatric orthopaedic clinic.

UF is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m.

The clinic is part of a partnership with Shriner’s Children, and it has already been treating patients.

It is located at the UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Institute.

