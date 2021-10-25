The University of Florida cuts the ribbon on its new pediatric orthopaedic clinic
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 12:46 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - The University of Florida is celebrating the opening of a new pediatric orthopaedic clinic.
UF is having a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 5 p.m.
The clinic is part of a partnership with Shriner’s Children, and it has already been treating patients.
It is located at the UF Health Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine Institute.
