U.S. Dept. of Education leaders, sent a warning to Florida Dept. of Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran

GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) -Florida Education Commissioner Richard Corcoran is receiving another warning from U.S. Department of Education leaders about their punishments for school districts requiring masks without parental opt-outs.

Federal leaders said orders from the Florida State Board of Education to reduce the amount of funding given to Alachua and Broward counties equivalent to their Project SAFE grant funding is against federal requirements. In the letter sent to Commissioner Corcoran, they said the state must comply with all requirements laid out in the grant. They continue by saying in part, “If FLDOE moves forward with its planned reduction of state aid to Alachua and Broward, the department is prepared to initiate enforcement action to stop these impermissible state actions.”

State leaders aren’t backing down, saying in a statement to TV20, “We received another harassing and legally hollow letter from U.S. DOE, and again we will continue forward, lawfully, as we have this entire time.”

Alachua County Superintendent Carlee Simon has maintained that the school district is following state law.

