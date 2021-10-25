Advertisement

The Week Ahead: Your stories to look out for in North Central Florida

By WCJB Staff
Published: Oct. 25, 2021 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 32 minutes ago
GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WCJB) - City council members of Lake City start their second attempt at filling the vacant District 14 seat.

The council first decided to pick Stephen Douglas for the position but a lawsuit by candidate Bea Coker halted his swearing-in.

The lawsuit claims that council members violated sunshine law through the way they ranked candidates for the position.

The council picks between four candidates on Tuesday, October 26, at 6 p.m.

The Friends of the Library fall book sale ends Wednesday evening.

The five-day sale offers more than 500,000 used books, art, CDs, and more.

Prices start at just a quarter and all proceeds go to the Alachua County Library District projects.

Over the years, more than 5 million dollars have been raised.

Archer residents are invited to offer their vision for the city on Wednesday evening.

The city is hosting a visioning town hall meeting at city hall Wednesday at six p.m.

People can also join via zoom.

Gainesville residents are welcome to celebrate fall in Duval Thursday night.

The Duval community partnership’s youth leadership resource center is hosting the youth night and community fall festival at Duval early learning center.

The event will have a haunted drive-through, free covid-19 vaccines, games, and a trunk or treat.

The Week Ahead: City Council of Lake City to fill vacant seat and Archer hosts ‘Vision’ town hall
